Buy Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 450: YES Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities' research report on Nippon Life India AMC

The sharp decline in yield in the month of March was a transient phenomenon related to compliance aspects: These expenses have been resurrected back in the first week of April itself. There has been dip in management fees but not in TER realization. On an overall basis, revenue realization stands at 49 bps vs 52 bps a year ago. Structurally, management averred that most of the “old” assets that had to flow out have done so.

Outlook

We maintain ‘BUY’ rating on NAM with an unchanged price target of Rs 450: We value NAM at 29.0x FY23 P/E for an FY21-24E EPS CAGR of 20.1%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More