Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1539: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NIIT Technologies

Barings Private Equity Asia is acquiring ~30% stake from NIIT Ltd and other promoter entities and will make open offer for 26% stake at Rs1,394/share. The transaction has valued NIIT Tech at 17.9x/15.4x for FY20E/FY21E. § NIIT Tech has acquired WHISHWORKS, a MuleSoft and Big Data specialist, for ~Rs2.9bn which will strengthen Digital offerings of NIIT Tech with enhancement of Digital Transformation capabilities through automation, data and cloud centric business. We believe Barings can help NIIT Tech in improving its capital allocation (NIIT Tech dividend payout ~40% in FY18). We see no major change in deal wins and revenue momentum, but margin levers are stretched, leaving limited room for upgrade. Barings have earlier acquired Hexaware at inexpensive valuations(10.2x) & then then they improved its capital allocation, offered access to portfolio companies, revenue growth accelerated which helped in re-rating the P/E of Hexaware.

Outlook

We expect 14.9% & 17.5% USD revenue & EPS CAGR for FY19E-FY21E respectively & value NIIT Tech at 17x Mar-21 earnings with unchanged target price of Rs.1539. Maintain Buy.

