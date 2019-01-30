App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1470: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital bullish on NIIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1470 in its research report dated January 18 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on NIIT Technologies


The USD revenue (excluding hedging gains) rose 2.7% QoQ, (4.2% in CC terms) to USD 136mn (DCMe: USD 133mn), due to a healthy growth in the BFSI vertical and a better order inflow. The INR revenue rose 7.1% QoQ, to ` 9.72bn (DCMe: ` 9.61bn), as the rupee depreciation had a positive impact. The EBIT margin improved 85bps QoQ, to 15.3% (DCMe: 13.1%), on account of higher gross margin and rupee depreciation.


Outlook


However, PAT declined 10.4% QoQ to ` 1,002mn (DCMe: ` 1,211mn), due to a lower other income (included forex loss on revaluation of current assets and liabilities) and a higher tax rate (30% due to tax on dividend income from its foreign subsidiary).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

