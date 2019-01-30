Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1470: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on NIIT Technologies

The USD revenue (excluding hedging gains) rose 2.7% QoQ, (4.2% in CC terms) to USD 136mn (DCMe: USD 133mn), due to a healthy growth in the BFSI vertical and a better order inflow. The INR revenue rose 7.1% QoQ, to ` 9.72bn (DCMe: ` 9.61bn), as the rupee depreciation had a positive impact. The EBIT margin improved 85bps QoQ, to 15.3% (DCMe: 13.1%), on account of higher gross margin and rupee depreciation.

Outlook

However, PAT declined 10.4% QoQ to ` 1,002mn (DCMe: ` 1,211mn), due to a lower other income (included forex loss on revaluation of current assets and liabilities) and a higher tax rate (30% due to tax on dividend income from its foreign subsidiary).

