you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1440: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on NIIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1440 in its research report dated May 08, 2019.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on NIIT Technologies


In 4QFY19, NIIT Technologies’ revenues were flat QoQ at INR 9,722mn (below CSEC estimate: INR 9,892mn) on account of a 6.5% sequential de-growth in Insurance vertical. Revenues from GIS also declined by 13% QoQ as the code of conduct before the general elections kicked in. Digital revenues grew 5.8% QoQ and 30% YoY in 4QFY19. Divestment of the GIS business would impact revenues from 1QFY20E. However, the acquisition of Whishworks, which has revenues and margins similar to GIS, would help recoup the loss of revenues and margins from GIS. Whishworks would also help accelerate the digital revenues of the company.


Outlook


Revenue growth in FY19 was at 14% YoY (in USD terms) mainly led by the strong growth in insurance, transportation and digital verticals. We expect the healthy revenue growth to continue in F20E backed by the strong deal book. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 15.8X/13.7x on FY20E/FY21E EPS, respectively. We arrive at a revised price target of INR 1,440 based on P/E of 16.0x FY21EPS with a BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 9, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

