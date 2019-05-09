Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1440: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on NIIT Technologies

In 4QFY19, NIIT Technologies’ revenues were flat QoQ at INR 9,722mn (below CSEC estimate: INR 9,892mn) on account of a 6.5% sequential de-growth in Insurance vertical. Revenues from GIS also declined by 13% QoQ as the code of conduct before the general elections kicked in. Digital revenues grew 5.8% QoQ and 30% YoY in 4QFY19. Divestment of the GIS business would impact revenues from 1QFY20E. However, the acquisition of Whishworks, which has revenues and margins similar to GIS, would help recoup the loss of revenues and margins from GIS. Whishworks would also help accelerate the digital revenues of the company.

Outlook

Revenue growth in FY19 was at 14% YoY (in USD terms) mainly led by the strong growth in insurance, transportation and digital verticals. We expect the healthy revenue growth to continue in F20E backed by the strong deal book. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 15.8X/13.7x on FY20E/FY21E EPS, respectively. We arrive at a revised price target of INR 1,440 based on P/E of 16.0x FY21EPS with a BUY rating on the stock.

