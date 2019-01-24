App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1415: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on NIIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1415 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on NIIT Technologies


NIIT Technologies reported a strong set of Q3FY19 numbers. Constant currency revenue grew at 4.2% QoQ. US$ revenues grew 3.0% QoQ to $134.9 million, above our expectation of 2.0% and $133.5 million mainly led by healthy growth in insurance (6.6% QoQ) and others vertical (6.7% QoQ) Rupee revenues increased 7.1% QoQ to Rs 971.7 crore (above our estimate of Rs 962 crore) EBITDA margins expanded 60 bps QoQ to 18.6% (vs. above our estimate of 18.3%) mainly led by 40 bps improvement in gross margin and SG&A rationalisation Order intake grew 3% QoQ to $165 million. The company won two large deals of $20 million+ in BFS and in insurance segment.


Outlook


NIIT Tech reported a strong quarter and maintained its positive growth outlook for the coming period. Further, digital revenue trajectory, improved deal wins and healthy commentary across industry verticals is expected to drive growth, going ahead. Hence, we expect rupee revenue & PAT to grow at a CAGR 15% & 23%, respectively, in FY18-21E with EBITDA margin expansion to 18% in FY21E. Consequently, we maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,415 per share (P/E of 16.5x on FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

