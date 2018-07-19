App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NIIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NIIT Technologies


NIIT Tech's Q1FY19 results were above our estimates on Revenues and PAT. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of steady execution which raises revenue growth momentum for FY19. Revenues at USD124.8mn were up 2.8% QoQ above our estimates (Ple: USD122mn).  Constant currency growth for the quarter stood at 3.3% QoQ and above our ests (Ple: 2%). Despite headwinds from Morris account rampdown and seasonal softness in GIS business, NIIT Tech delivered a commendable performance in 1QFY19. Revenues from onsite accounted to 64% of total revenues for 1QFY19 (vs 61% in 4QFY18) and higher onsite revenues also aided in revenue beat. EBIDTA margin at 15.8% down 210bps QoQ was inline with our estimate (PLe: 16%). Headwinds from wage hikes and visa expenses weighed on margins for the quarter. Adjusted EBIDTA Margin (excluding Forex hedge gains) stood at 16.2% for 1QFY19 down 120bps QoQ. Mr Sudhir Singh (CEO of the company effective January 2018 and CEO Designate from May 2017) cited that the new vertical centric sales and delivery strategy  (vs Geography driven Sales earlier) appears to be yielding positive results.


Outlook


Revise TP upwards by 14% to Rs1300/sh (18.5x FY20E EPS vs 17.5x FY20E EPS earlier). Our P/E re-rating is driven by solid growth execution. Retain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Buy #NIIT Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

