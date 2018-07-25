App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1300: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on NIIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated July 17, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on NIIT Technologies


NIIT Tech (NITEC) stayed on the growth curve with a 2.8% (JMFe) QoQ USD revenue growth in 1QFY19; adjusted for incremental impact from the on-going ramp-down in Morris, a Top10 client, and seasonal decline in the GIS business, we estimate a 7%+ QoQ growth in the core business, strongest in the last 5-years. The growth construct was solid – quarterly order booking was the highest ever (c.18% YoY on a TTM basis) and headcount addition was strong (7%+ over the last 2 quarters). The incremental growth profile is also margin accretive; EBITDA margin (ex-hedge gains) was a tad above estimates and up 264bps YoY. We believe the turnaround at NITEC is firmly on track and with the Morris-induced drag normalising by 2QFY19, we expect the growth acceleration to get more distinct.


Outlook


We raise FY19/FY20 EPS forecasts by 3.5%/3.7%. While the c.60% PER re-rerating over the last 12-months captures this well, we find risk reward still favourable at 0.6x PEG. Maintain BUY and roll-forward the PT to INR 1,300 (INR 1,250 earlier) at 17x target PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 05:44 pm

