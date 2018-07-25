Buy NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1300: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on NIIT Technologies

NIIT Tech (NITEC) stayed on the growth curve with a 2.8% (JMFe) QoQ USD revenue growth in 1QFY19; adjusted for incremental impact from the on-going ramp-down in Morris, a Top10 client, and seasonal decline in the GIS business, we estimate a 7%+ QoQ growth in the core business, strongest in the last 5-years. The growth construct was solid – quarterly order booking was the highest ever (c.18% YoY on a TTM basis) and headcount addition was strong (7%+ over the last 2 quarters). The incremental growth profile is also margin accretive; EBITDA margin (ex-hedge gains) was a tad above estimates and up 264bps YoY. We believe the turnaround at NITEC is firmly on track and with the Morris-induced drag normalising by 2QFY19, we expect the growth acceleration to get more distinct.

Outlook

We raise FY19/FY20 EPS forecasts by 3.5%/3.7%. While the c.60% PER re-rerating over the last 12-months captures this well, we find risk reward still favourable at 0.6x PEG. Maintain BUY and roll-forward the PT to INR 1,300 (INR 1,250 earlier) at 17x target PER.

