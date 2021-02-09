MARKET NEWS

Buy NIIT; target of Rs 220: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on NIIT has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 11:47 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on NIIT


NIIT reported strong results with 15.8% QoQ growth in INR revenue (DE: 2.0%) led by stellar sequential growth 12% in CLS (added 3 new MTS client, 1 renewal) and 45.1% in S&C (improved International volumes). EBIT Margin further improved by 380bps to 13.3% (DE 10.4%) on improved utilization, better product mix in CLS Biz (EBITDA: 23%, up 253bps QoQ), positive operating leverage in SNC Biz (EBITDA: -8.1% against LQ -22%). Loss from Schools stood at Rs 47mn (up 16.3% QoQ). Outlook for CLS Biz (86% of Rev) remains positive as it added 3 new clients (one each in ENU, Telecomm, Life Science) driving up its Revenue visibility by 4.2% QoQ to $270mn. NIIT expects steady improvement in SNC Biz as domestic hiring improves (both in Banking and IT).



Outlook


NIIT has displayed spectacular transformation by moving its delivery to Digital mode that ensured revenue stability, better realisations and helped it take a structural leap on OPM. We Maintain our Buy rating with TP of Rs 220, valued at 15x FY23E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 11:47 pm

