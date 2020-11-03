Buy NIIT; target of Rs 170: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on NIIT

NIIT reported strong results with 8.5% QoQ growth in INR revenue (DE 2.4%) led by stellar growth of 8.8% in CLS biz which was driven by volume ramp-up from new customers(added 6 logos TTM basis), that overcome softness in select customers that are yet to move to eLearning. SNC biz grew 6.2% QoQ. EBIT Mgn improved by 540bps to 9.5% (DE 5.2%) on strict cost measures and sustained Digital delivery in CLS biz (CLS OPM 20.5% although unsustainable). Loss from Schools stood at Rs 41mn (up 6.8% QoQ). Outlook for CLS business (88% of Rev) remains positive as it added 2 deals and expanded scope in 2 more clients. Revenue visibility declined by 1.5% QoQ to $259mn as some clients have missed their planned run rate. Mgmt expect part of this would come up as pent-up demand as few of these customers have mandatory regulatory training norms.

Outlook

NIIT has displayed spectacular transformation by moving its delivery to Digital mode that ensured revenue stability and helped it take a structural leap on OPM. We Maintain our Buy rating with TP of Rs 170, valued at 13x FY23E.

