you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 11, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NHPC; target of Rs 36: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NHPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 36 in its research report dated April 10, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on NHPC


The under-recovery in O&M cost is more than INR5.5b. It would decline to less than INR2b when the O&M norms are reset in the next tariff regulations in FY20. The decline in under-recoveries will also be aided by reduction in number of employees (count has reduced from ~8,000 in FY17 to ~7,500 in FY18 and will decline to ~6,500). The revenue under-recovery of INR1.5b-2b per year on four projects due to over-run in capital cost, which is pending approval, is also likely to be recovered by FY20. Of the four projects, three are in the first review stage of CEA, while one is in the second review stage of PIB. The final stage is approval by CCEA.

Outlook

Hydro’s growth potential is high due to the large untapped water energy potential in India and NHPC is well placed to capture this opportunity. The stock appears attractive at 0.9x FY20E BV and dividend yield of ~7%. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NHPC #Recommendations

