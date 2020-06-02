App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Newgen Software Technologies; target of Rs 225: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Newgen Software Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated May 31, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Newgen Software Technologies


Business model of Newgen Software lends itself to higher volatility given 1) greater reliance on license sales (and especially new logo acquisition within that) which are transactional in nature, and 2) second half heavy revenue recognition which drives a bigger hit to EBITDA if revenue falls short of expectations since cost increases and investments are set at the start of the year (less time available to calibrate cost). However, costs do get calibrated eventually in-line with lower revenue levels driving profitability back to normalised levels. We would expect a similar template to manifest in FY21 with absolute EBIT expected to increase by >30% even as we expect revenues to decline (conservatively) by 5% (which will be in-line with rest of our IT Services coverage). Q1 is the smallest quarter for Newgen, which limits the impact of Covid-19 on full year FY21 financials.



Outlook


Newgen is trading at 9.2x FY22E EPS (on conservative estimates) for medium-term topline growth potential of mid to high teens. Maintain high conviction BUY with a target price of Rs225.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:17 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Newgen Software Technologies #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.