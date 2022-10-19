Buy Newgen Software; target of Rs 445: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Newgen Software

Incorporated in 1992, Newgen is a low code application development platform company. It is an established player in the market of enterprise content management (ECM), business process management (BPM) & customer communications management (CCM). Annuity based revenues (SaaS + ATS/AMC + Support) comprises 59% of revenue mix while license & others form 20.7% revenue mix each • Vertical wise, BFSI comprises 66% of revenue mix while geographical break-up has been largely equal between India, US, EMEA & APAC.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Newgen at Rs 445 i.e. 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.

