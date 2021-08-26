Buy Nestle India: target of Rs 22,395: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Nestle India

H1CY2021 numbers were good with revenues and PAT growing by 12% and 13%, respectively and OPM standing at 25%. It maintained its thrust on achieving double-digit revenue growth by penetrating deep in rural markets (covered 89,288 villages), innovation (that contributes 4.3% of sales) and accelerating footprint through new channels. Nestle is planning to reward its shareholders with a higher dividend in the coming years by transferring Rs. 837 crore from the general reserve to retained earnings.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Nestle India with a revised price target of Rs. 22,395. Revenues and PAT are expected to clock a CAGR of 14% and 18% over CY2020-23.

