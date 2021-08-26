MARKET NEWS

Buy Nestle India: target of Rs 22,395: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nestle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22,395 in its research report dated August 25, 2021.

Broker Research
August 26, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Nestle India


H1CY2021 numbers were good with revenues and PAT growing by 12% and 13%, respectively and OPM standing at 25%. It maintained its thrust on achieving double-digit revenue growth by penetrating deep in rural markets (covered 89,288 villages), innovation (that contributes 4.3% of sales) and accelerating footprint through new channels. Nestle is planning to reward its shareholders with a higher dividend in the coming years by transferring Rs. 837 crore from the general reserve to retained earnings.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Nestle India with a revised price target of Rs. 22,395. Revenues and PAT are expected to clock a CAGR of 14% and 18% over CY2020-23.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Nestle India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 26, 2021 12:44 pm

