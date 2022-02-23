Buy Nestle India: target of Rs 22,395: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Nestle India

Nestle India (Nestle) registered good performance in Q4CY2021 in a tough business environment by achieving a volume growth of 8% in the domestic business while OPM rose by 51 bps to 23.2% (despite a drop in the gross margins). CY2021 saw a strong recovery in some categories such as prepared dishes, confectionaries and liquid beverages, which grew in strong double digits. Domestic volumes grew by 9.6%. The company is focusing on consistent growth through innovations (4.9% of domestic revenues), expanding in rural/tier-2 markets (posted better growth compared to industry) and accelerating footprints through new channels.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 22,395. With decent earning growth visibility, consistent cherry dividend payout and underperformance to broader indices provides good entry opportunity. Stock trades at 63.3x/52.4x its CY2022E/23E EPS.

What is your view on Nestle India?

More Info

At 16:00 hrs Nestle India was quoting at Rs 18,028.80, down Rs 61.65, or 0.34 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 18,140.50 and an intraday low of Rs 17,782.65.

It was trading with volumes of 840 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 2,202 shares, a decrease of -61.86 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.17 percent or Rs 31.45 at Rs 18,090.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 20,599.95 and 52-week low Rs 15,900.00 on 14 September, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.48 percent below its 52-week high and 13.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 173,825.97 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More