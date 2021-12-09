MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Nestle India: target of Rs 22,395: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nestle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22,395 in its research report dated December 08, 2021.

December 09, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India Limited (Nestle) is banking on medium-term growth levers such as 1) wider rural presence, 2) increased contribution of new products, and 3) accelerated footprints through new channels. Nestle has received the government’s nod for the PLI scheme for processed fruits and vegetables, which will further help the company expand its product portfolio. Nestle is eyeing lower wastage, better plant efficiency, procurement excellence, and cost cuts through Project Shark to ease effects of raw-material inflation and drive up margins sustainably in the long run.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 22,395. Decent earnings growth visibility, consistent dividends, and underperformance to broader indices provide good investment opportunity.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Nestle India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 9, 2021 02:10 pm

