Buy Nestle India: target of Rs 20880: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Nestle India

Nestle India’s performance in Q1CY2022 was mixed with revenues growing by ~10%, while higher raw material costs dragged down OPM by 252 bps to 23.2% (PAT stood almost flat at Rs. 595 crore). Domestic business registered resilient performance with key brands growing in double digits, e-Commerce revenues grew by 71% (contributing 6.3% of sales), while R-urban journey is progressing well with rural India also clocking double-digit growth. On the flipside, high raw material costs will keep margins stressed in the near term. However, with strategies in place, the company is focusing on achieving consistent double-digit revenue growth in the medium term with steady sales volumes. The stock trades at 69.6x and 57.5x its CY2022E and CY2023E earnings.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 20,880.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

