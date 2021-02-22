English
Buy Nestle India; target of Rs 18,490: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Nestle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 18,490 in its research report dated February 19, 2021.

February 22, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India Ltd., a subsidiary of Nestle S.A., is a food processing company, primarily into manufacturing of milk products and other food products such as beverages and cereals. Q4CY20 standalone revenue rose 9.0% QoQ, with volumes growth and improved product mix. Yet, export sales remained subdued with a sharp decline in coffee exports to Turkey (-7.7% in Q4CY20). EBITDA margin expanded 60bps YoY to 22.6%, as commodity prices (Wheat, Milk, and Sugar) remained favorable, besides marketing spends spiraling with new launches. Moderating in-home consumption should benefit key segments while complete revival of Out-of-home consumption is expected to propel topline further in the near term. Hence, we upgrade our rating on the stock to a BUY with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 18,490 based on 63x CY22E adjusted EPS.



Outlook


Hence, we upgrade our rating on the stock to a BUY with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 18,490 based on 63x CY22E adjusted EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #Nestle India #Recommendations
first published: Feb 22, 2021 03:35 pm

