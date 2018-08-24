Buy Nestlé India; target of Rs 12000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestlé India

Nestle India (NIL) hosted its annual Analyst meet on 21th August, 2018. The company maintains its stance that volume growth would be the key focus, which would be aided by higher contribution from new product / categories. NIL is concentrating on achieving higher volume growth led by a) increase in product penetration and saliency, b) innovation and renovation across brands, c) renewed focus towards health nutrition based products and d) continued investment behind growing the product portfolio. We believe higher utilisation of capacities, which it has commissioned in its biggest capex between CY11 to CY13, would result in significant improvement in return ratios, along with sustained strong volume growth. We maintain our estimate of 13% revenue CAGR in revenue over CY17-20E factoring in CAGR of 11.6% for blended volumes.

Outlook

We remain positive on growth prospects as the company is aggressively launching new products and variants in the existing brands which would perk up the growth going forward. We expect earnings growth at a CAGR of 23% over CY17-20E led by strong sales growth and. We reiterate our Buy with revised target price of Rs 12000/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.