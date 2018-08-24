App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nestlé India; target of Rs 12000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Nestlé India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 12000 in its research report dated August 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestlé India


Nestle India (NIL) hosted its annual Analyst meet on 21th August, 2018. The company maintains its stance that volume growth would be the key focus, which would be aided by higher contribution from new product / categories. NIL is concentrating on achieving higher volume growth led by a) increase in product penetration and saliency, b) innovation and renovation across brands, c) renewed focus towards health nutrition based products and d) continued investment behind growing the product portfolio. We believe higher utilisation of capacities, which it has commissioned in its biggest capex between CY11 to CY13, would result in significant improvement in return ratios, along with sustained strong volume growth. We maintain our estimate of 13% revenue CAGR in revenue over CY17-20E factoring in CAGR of 11.6% for blended volumes.


Outlook


We remain positive on growth prospects as the company is aggressively launching new products and variants in the existing brands which would perk up the growth going forward. We expect earnings growth at a CAGR of 23% over CY17-20E led by strong sales growth and. We reiterate our Buy with revised target price of Rs 12000/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.