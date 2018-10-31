App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Nestlé India; target of Rs 12000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Nestlé India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 12000 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestlé India


Strong volume led domestic growth on the back of new product launches and product variants resulted in total sales growth of 16.9% in Q3CY18 to Rs 2939.4 crore. Domestic sales increased by 17.5%. Operating profit increased 22.8% to Rs 725.2 crore while margins saw an improvement of 118 bps to 24.7% mainly on the back of soft milk prices and sugar, resulting in 286 bps improvement in gross margins, partially offset by 150 bps increase in other expenses to sales Led by higher operating profit and higher other income, net profit increased 30% to Rs 446.1 crore.


Outlook


We remain positive on its growth prospects as the company is aggressively launching new products and variants in existing brands that would perk up growth, going forward. We expect earnings growth at 23% CAGR in CY17-20E led by strong sales growth CAGR of 13% over the same period. We reiterate BUY with a target price of Rs 12000/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:02 pm

