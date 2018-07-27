Buy Nestle India for return upto 12% in 6 months: Dharmesh Shah

ICICI Direct.com Research

Nestle India has given a breakout above the eight weeks consolidating a range of Rs 9,450 to 10,200 in mid-July 2018 and has been consolidating above the same in the last two weeks. We believe the breakout from the consolidation range offers fresh entry opportunity with favorable risk/reward from a medium-term perspective.

In the entire price movement since May 2018, the share price oscillated in the sideways broader range of Rs 9,450 to 10,200, where it cooled off the overbought situation (at 89) of a stochastic oscillator formed due to earlier nine weeks rally (Rs 7566 – 9890).

A shallow price wise correction along with almost similar time-wise correction indicates a robust price structure that augurs well for next leg of up move.

Going ahead, we believe the stock has strong support base around Rs 9720, as it is a confluence of:a) 38.2% retracement level of the last leg of up move (Rs 8660 -10550), placed around Rs 9800 levels

b) The 50 days EMA is placed around Rs 9,720 levels

Based on the aforementioned technical observations, we expect the stock to enter into a sustainable uptrend from here on and head towards target of Rs 11,450 over the medium term as it is the 123.6% Fibonacci extension of the April to June 2018 up move (Rs 8660 to 10060) measured from the end of June 2018 higher bottom of Rs 9500 projects upsides towards Rs 11450 levels

