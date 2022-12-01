English
    Buy Nesco; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Nesco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated November 30, 2022.

    December 01, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Nesco


    Nesco Ltd (Nesco) is in the business of development and management of commercial / IT-ITES Real Estate, Exhibition centre and foods business. It manages two commercial with leasable area of 1.75 msf (mn sq ft) and BEC spread over 0.6 msf. As part of its future plans, the company has outlined a capex plan of ~Rs 2400 crore to (i) build ~2.6 msf sq leasable area commercial Tower along with a 350 keys 4-star Hotel and ii) refurbish and expand the BEC.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating to the company. With improved occupancies in IT park and recovery in exhibition business, earning recovery is likely to be sharp, going ahead. We value Nesco at Rs 800/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nesco - 01 -12-2022 - icici

    first published: Dec 1, 2022 12:40 pm