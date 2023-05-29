English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Nesco; target of Rs 770: East India Securities

    East India Securities is bullish on Nesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 29, 2023 / 10:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    East India Securitie's report on Nesco

    Nesco Ltd (Nesco) progressed on its turnaround path in Q4FY23 Sales at Rs1,572 mn ‐ up 72.7% YoY/ 10.1% QoQ EBIDTA at Rs994 mn ‐ up 59.0% YoY/ 21.4% QoQ EBIDTA margin at 63.2% down 542bps YoY but up 588bps QoQ PAT at Rs850 mn ‐ up 58.6% YoY/ 21.2% QoQ IT Park business delivered lower revenue with overall occupancy dropping to ~90% on account of vacancy created in IT‐3. IT 4 continues to witness a steady uptick in occupiers’ attendance. With sustained collections and steady improvement in occupancy, the office segment is well poised for growth. On a YoY basis, the continued momentum in the economy post pandemic demonstrated rising numbers in the exhibitions and events held at BEC albeit with moderate growth in revenue of Foods division.

    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs770 (16.5x FY25 EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nesco - 29 -05 - 2023 - east

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #East India Securities #NESCO #Recommendations
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:19 pm