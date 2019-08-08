Buy Nesco; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Nesco

Nesco reported a steady set of numbers in Q1FY20. On the operational front, Nesco IT Park Tower 4 has been completed while license agreements with reputed clients viz. WeWorks, KPMG etc, have been finalised. This tower could generate gross revenues to the tune of Rs 200 crore once fully leased. Going ahead, Nesco is considering taking up two new projects - New Hall in BEC (~2.5 lsf) and New IT Park tower 2 (~24 lsf) at total capex of ~Rs 1,700 crore and are proposed to be financed from internal accruals.

Outlook

At the CMP, Nesco is trading at 21x FY19 EPS. We like Nesco, given the prudent management pedigree, steady & planned expansion across verticals funded largely through internal accruals and niche profitable business model. Hence, we maintain BUY on the stock with a TP of Rs 650/share.

