Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Neogen Chemicals; target of Rs 800: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Neogen Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Neogen Chemicals


Supported by strong user-industry demand and better utilisation, Neogen’s Q2 revenue and EBITDA grew respectively 6% and 5% y/y. We are positive on the long-term outlook for the company and expect revenue/EBITDA/ PAT to clock 32%/34%/49% CAGRs over FY21-23, driven by coming expansions, rising demand for pharma and agro intermediates and focus on value-added products. Further, the company entered into long-term contracts, providing future revenue assurance.


We are upgrading our recommendation on the stock to a Buy with a target of Rs800 (earlier Rs660), valuing it at 27x FY23e EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Neogen Chemicals #Recommendations

