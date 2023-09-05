Buy Neogen Chemicals; target of Rs 2130: HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on Neogen Chemicals

Along with its legacy business, Neogen Chemicals’ (NCL) structural drivers include entering into electrolyte manufacturing and acquiring BuLi Chemicals. The electrolyte business will make structural changes in the company’s product mix, customer base, and total addressable market. BuLi Chemicals’ expertise in lithiation reactions shall enable NCL to offer value propositions to its advanced intermediates and custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) customers. The growth momentum in the legacy business will remain intact, owing to (1) ramp-up in the recently commissioned capacity in the organic chemicals business and (2) impending capacity augmentation in the organic and inorganic chemicals business. NCL’s EBITDA/APAT will grow at a CAGR of 39/45% over FY23-28E while RoE will improve from 11% in FY23 to 31% in FY28E.



Outlook

We are maintaining BUY recommendation with Sep-24E based target price of INR 2,130. The electrolyte business will start contributing to the revenue from FY26E and will account for almost 60% of the total revenue by FY30E. This business shall contribute 41% to the total EBITDA of NCL in FY30E. It will also drive the majority of Capex in the coming years. Our Mar-27E-based target price is INR 2,740, having an upside of 58% to the CMP.

