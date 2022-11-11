 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Neogen Chemicals; target of Rs 1680: ICICI Direct

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Neogen Chemicals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1680 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

Commencing operations in 1991, Neogen Chemicals manufactures specialty organic bromine-based chemical compounds as well as specialty inorganic lithium-based chemicals compounds. The company’s products find application in pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, polymers additives and water treatment chemicals, to name a few • Neogen has two segments viz. (i) organic chemicals, (ii) inorganic chemicals of which organic chemical constitute ~80% of overall revenue while the rest comes from inorganic chemicals.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating on the back of better growth outlook from both organic and inorganic segments tracking capex and visibility. We value Neogen Chemicals at 45x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1680/share (earlier Rs 1645/share).

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:44 pm
