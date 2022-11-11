Buy Neogen Chemicals; target of Rs 1680: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Neogen Chemicals

Commencing operations in 1991, Neogen Chemicals manufactures specialty organic bromine-based chemical compounds as well as specialty inorganic lithium-based chemicals compounds. The company’s products find application in pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, polymers additives and water treatment chemicals, to name a few • Neogen has two segments viz. (i) organic chemicals, (ii) inorganic chemicals of which organic chemical constitute ~80% of overall revenue while the rest comes from inorganic chemicals.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating on the back of better growth outlook from both organic and inorganic segments tracking capex and visibility. We value Neogen Chemicals at 45x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1680/share (earlier Rs 1645/share).

