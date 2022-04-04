English
    Buy NCL Industries; target of Rs 264: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on NCL Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 264 in its research report dated April 01, 2022.

    April 04, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on NCL Industries


    With its cement plant running at full capacity, NCL Industries is set to expand its cement, boards and panels capacities. Its Chinese JV for steel building products having come to an end, it is venturing into modular containers.



    Outlook


    In the now inflationary context, costs could rise. Passing them on would be key. We retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs264.


    At 10:57 hrs NCL Industries was quoting at Rs 193.95, up Rs 7.70, or 4.13 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 193.95 and an intraday low of Rs 189.15.


    It was trading with volumes of 6,056 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 18,952 shares, a decrease of -68.05 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 4.78 percent or Rs 8.50 at Rs 186.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 304.80 and 52-week low Rs 158.00 on 03 August, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 36.37 percent below its 52-week high and 22.75 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 877.29 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Apr 4, 2022 11:00 am
