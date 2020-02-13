App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCC; target of Rs 98: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated February 07, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NCC


NCC is one of the largest and well-diversified construction companies in India having expertise and experience in every segment of construction sector. However, the new AP government's decisions to review and cancel certain projects initiated by the previous government have hit NCC in terms of order book (down 27%YoY), revenues (down 34%YoY) and extended working capital cycle (due to non-recovery from AP government). Owing to subdued 9M performance, management has lowered its revenue guidance and we have also factored in the same by reducing our revenue estimates by 12.3%/8.5%/8% for FY20E/21E/22E. We believe that with the vast experience and proven execution capabilities, the company can leverage the rising opportunities in buildings, transportation, metros, defense and airports.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 7.7x/6.8x on FY20E/FY21E EPS and is trading at an EV of 5.2x/4.6x FY20E/FY21E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs98 (earlier TP of Rs108).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 13, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Buy #NCC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

