    Buy NCC; target of Rs 90: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on NCC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on NCC


    NCC is one of the leading construction companies in India with a presence across varied verticals of infrastructure space such as buildings, roads, water, mining and electrical. Standalone order book is robust at Rs 40,020 crore. Well-diversified order backlog, robust execution capabilities, and strong focus on debt reduction and working capital to outline NCC over the next few years.


    Outlook


    Strong execution and management guidance of continued traction along with margins improvement prompt us to raise our earnings estimates and upgrade our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value NCC at Rs 90/share (at 10x FY24 P/E).


