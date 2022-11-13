Buy NCC; target of Rs 90: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on NCC

NCC is one of the leading construction companies in India with a presence across varied verticals of infrastructure space such as buildings, roads, water, mining and electrical. Standalone order book is robust at Rs 40,020 crore. Well-diversified order backlog, robust execution capabilities, and strong focus on debt reduction and working capital to outline NCC over the next few years.

Outlook

Strong execution and management guidance of continued traction along with margins improvement prompt us to raise our earnings estimates and upgrade our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value NCC at Rs 90/share (at 10x FY24 P/E).

