Buy NCC; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on NCC

NCC is one of the leading construction companies with presence across varied verticals of infrastructure space such as buildings, roads, water, mining and electrical. Consolidated order book stood at Rs 50,244 crore as of FY23. Well-diversified order backlog, robust execution capabilities, and strong focus on debt reduction and working capital to be key over next few years.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating • We value NCC at Rs 170 per share (based on 12x FY25 P/E).

NCC - 14 -07 - 2023 - icici