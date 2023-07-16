English
    Buy NCC; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on NCC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated July 14, 2023.

    July 16, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on NCC

    NCC is one of the leading construction companies with presence across varied verticals of infrastructure space such as buildings, roads, water, mining and electrical. Consolidated order book stood at Rs 50,244 crore as of FY23. Well-diversified order backlog, robust execution capabilities, and strong focus on debt reduction and working capital to be key over next few years.

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating • We value NCC at Rs 170 per share (based on 12x FY25 P/E).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 16, 2023 11:08 am

