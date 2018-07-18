App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCC; target of Rs 164: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 164 in its research report dated July 17, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on NCC


The annual report theme is 40 years of excellence in the field of construction and infrastructure across segments having highest ever order inflow and order book. This is evident from opening lines of Chairman’s speech and review by managing director. The strategy is to focus on core construction business and that to in India with improving operational efficiencies and financial metrics by way of deleveraging balance sheet. It plans to cease unviable overseas operations. NCC reported revenue de-growth of 4.2% YoY in FY18 however after adjusting for the GST impact, revenue grew by 5% YoY. EBITDA margins expanded 263bps YoY to 11.3% led by operational efficiencies. Reported PAT increased by 27.2% YoY to `2.86bn however after adjusting exceptional loss of `1.1bn in FY18 vs. `503mn (FY17), Adj. PAT grew by 42.6%.


Outlook
It continues to focus on core construction business and deleveraging balance sheet, particularly through the sale of land. Thus, we maintain BUY on the stock with SOTP based TP of `164.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #NCC #Recommendations

