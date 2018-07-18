Buy NCC; target of Rs 164: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on NCC

The annual report theme is 40 years of excellence in the field of construction and infrastructure across segments having highest ever order inflow and order book. This is evident from opening lines of Chairman’s speech and review by managing director. The strategy is to focus on core construction business and that to in India with improving operational efficiencies and financial metrics by way of deleveraging balance sheet. It plans to cease unviable overseas operations. NCC reported revenue de-growth of 4.2% YoY in FY18 however after adjusting for the GST impact, revenue grew by 5% YoY. EBITDA margins expanded 263bps YoY to 11.3% led by operational efficiencies. Reported PAT increased by 27.2% YoY to `2.86bn however after adjusting exceptional loss of `1.1bn in FY18 vs. `503mn (FY17), Adj. PAT grew by 42.6%.

Outlook

It continues to focus on core construction business and deleveraging balance sheet, particularly through the sale of land. Thus, we maintain BUY on the stock with SOTP based TP of `164.

