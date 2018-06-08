Buy NCC; target of Rs 146: Geojit

Geojit's research report on NCC

NCC Limited (NCC) is one of the largest well diversified construction companies in India with having a foothold in every segment of construction sector. FY18 Order book grew by 80% YoY (4.3x TTM revenue) stimulated by 174% YoY rise in fresh orders. Q4FY18 revenue grew by 12% (below estimate), due to 11% decline in road project execution. EBITDA margin improved by 457bps YoY to 12.7%, this includes one-time bonus of Rs21cr from NHAI, while excluding the same margins stood at 11.9%. Management guided 45% growth in top-line for FY19 due to higher mix of short cycle orders to be completed in 2years. We increase FY19E/20E PAT estimate by 18%/13% in expectation of robust execution.

Outlook

At the CMP we value standalone business at a PE of 15x FY20E EPS and BOT & real estate at 1xP/B to arrive at SOTP target price of Rs146 and revised our rating to BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.