you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCC; target of Rs 131: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 131 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on NCC


We upgrade our revenue estimates by 8.2%/ 8.3% for FY19E/ FY20E considering 9MFY19 execution. NCC to post robust 59.9%/ 16.1%/ 10.0% revenue growth in FY19E/ FY20E/ FY21E led by compressed execution timeline (12-24 months) coupled with most of its robust order inflow of FY18/ YTDFY19 was in its core segments (‘Buildings & Roads’, ‘Water’ and Electrical). We have upgraded EBITDA margin by 36bps/ 15bps to 11.7%/ 11.5% for FY19E/ FY20E factoring recent better margin order inflow and 9MFY19 results. We expect 13.0% CAGR in Adj. PAT over FY19E-21E.


Outlook


We factored debt level of `21.5 bn/ `23.2 bn/ `21.3 bn for FY19E/ FY20E/ FY21E vs. `13 bn (reduced post `5.5 bn QIP in Jan’18) for FY18 and `21.6 bn (Q3FY19). We considered `1.1 bn convertible warrants issue to promoter in FY19E. Considering robust revenue growth, expansion in EBITDA margin, healthy profit growth combined with attractive valuation, we maintain BUY on the stock with a downward SOTP of `131 (Exhibit 1).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #NCC #Recommendations

