you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCC; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated February 13, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on NCC


NCC’s topline grew at a robust 74.3% YoY to Rs 3226.5 crore (our estimate: Rs 2751.6 crore) on account of strong execution in Q3FY19 EBITDA margins contracted 162 bps YoY to 12.2% on account of Rs 73 crore one-off during Q3FY18. Adjusting for this, the EBITDA margin expanded 192 bps YoY and was above our estimate of 11.5% Reported PAT grew robustly by 59.7% YoY to Rs 160.2 crore (our expectation: Rs 122.1 crore) led by strong topline growth and EBITDA margin expansion.


Outlook


Consequently, we expect PAT to grow at a robust 29.2% CAGR to Rs 656.9 crore in FY18-20E. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 120/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 25, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #NCC #Recommendations

