English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NCC; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on NCC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated January 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 04, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on NCC


    NCC is one of the leading construction companies in India with a presence across varied verticals of the infrastructure space such as buildings, roads, water, mining and electrical with order book at Rs 40,020 crore as on Q2FY23. Well-diversified order backlog, robust execution capabilities and strong focus on debt reduction, working capital to characterise NCC over the next few years.



    Outlook


    Strong execution and management guidance of continued traction along with margin improvement make us maintain our constructive view and BUY rating on the company. We value NCC at Rs 110/share (at 10x FY25 P/E).

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NCC - 04 -01-2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #NCC #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 4, 2023 03:52 pm