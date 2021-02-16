MARKET NEWS

Buy NCC; target of Rs 108: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on NCC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on NCC


NCC reported revenue and APAT below estimates but EBITDA margins in line. NCC posted 9.4%/ 4.3%/ 36.3% YoY de-growth in Revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs19.2 bn/ Rs2.4 bn/ Rs703 mn due to muted execution. After adjusting Rs502 mn (Q3FY20), APAT increased 17.0% YoY to Rs703 mn. We broadly maintain our FY21E estimates. We increase our revenue and APAT estimates by 30.9%/ 29.6% and by 79.7%/ 65.1% for FY22E/ FY23E factoring 9MFY21 results and strong YTDFY21 order inflows of Rs186.8 bn (vs. earlier estimate of Rs110 bn for FY21E). NCC is likely to post -10.4%/ 52.9%/ 10.2% revenue growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We factor WC (% of revenue) of 59.6% (FY21E)/ 49.7% (FY22E)/ 49.9% (FY23E) vs. 52.7% (FY20). We also factor minor reduction in debt to Rs18.1 bn (FY21E) from Rs19.1 bn/ Rs19.7 bn (FY20/ 9MFY21) and thereafter rise to Rs22.1 bn (FY22E)/ Rs21.8 bn (FY23E). We expect revenue/ APAT CAGR of 14.7%/ 36.1% over FY20-23E.



Outlook


Considering covid impact is receding and behind us, leading to normalization of labour availability and execution levels, we expect NCC to report healthy revenue and PAT growth from Q4FY21E and the pace of which will increase in FY22E. Considering, strong orderbook and order inflows gaining traction, we maintain Buy with TP of Rs108 (10x FY23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #NCC #Recommendations
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:22 pm

