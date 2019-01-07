App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 01:53 PM IST

Buy NBCC India with target Rs 72: Rudra Shares

The approval to start construction work in two large redevelopment projects in Delhi is expected to aid execution and revenue growth.

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

NBCC is the only PSU that has real estate experience coupled with construction management expertise. The company derives more than 90 percent of the revenue from PMC services (project management consultancy). It obtained projects to construct affordable housing on the land parcels of public sector undertakings.

Having consolidated revenue of over Rs 7,000 crore which is approximately one-seventh of its order book, NBCC shows a huge potential to grow. Though, Q2 numbers disappointed the street, notwithstanding, the management maintained strong double-digit revenue growth guidance of 30-35 percent for the current fiscal year and ahead.

The approval to start construction work in two large redevelopment projects in Delhi is expected to aid execution and revenue growth. With a strong order book of approx. Rs 1 lakh crore, the company has been committed to nourishing its overall performance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #Stocks Views

