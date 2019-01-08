Buy NBCC India with target of Rs 70: Ashish Chaturmohta

Ashish Chaturmohta

NBCC India has been in decline mode for more than a year now touched low of Rs 47 last month. It has formed double bottom pattern on daily chart around its previous lows indicating value area for the stock. Volumes have been high indicating accumulation in the stock at lower levels.

Price and relative strength index are showing positive divergence on weekly chart; i.e. indicator is forming higher lows while price is making lower lows. Thus, stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 59 with stop loss below Rs 57 for target of Rs 70 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.