Buy Nazara Technologies; target of Rs 911: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nazara Technologies

Nazara reported decent set of numbers with a topline beat of 7.9% and an EBITDA margin of 13.5% which was partially impacted by continued investments to fund growth initiatives of Nodwin. Nonetheless, key highlight was stabilization in unit economics (LTV/CAC of 2x) of Kiddopia after taking a price hike of 13% in June. We believe further headroom exists as Kiddopia’s monthly subscription plan of US$8.99 is still at a discount to other players. Further, even on Esports front performance was encouraging with 11.7% sequential growth in top-line despite seasonality effect (typically more events accrue in 2H). However, scaling in Freemium business remains sub-par while RMG segment is under the web of regulatory uncertainty restricting further investments, albeit temporarily. We have increased our sales estimates by 2%/6% for FY23/FY24 respectively as we fine tune our assumptions for Esports and DataWrkz. Overall, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 39%/58% respectively over FY22-24E and believe the growth story remains intact as Nazara’s portfolio approach to gaming not only diversifies unforeseen risks (Apple’s privacy policy or regulatory uncertainty surrounding RMG) but also creates additional growth levers via inorganic route.



Outlook

Consequently, we retain our BUY rating with a DCF based TP of Rs911. The stock currently trades at EV/sales multiple of 3.6x/2.8x over our FY23/FY24 estimates and provides a good entry point given valuation is now more in sync with global peers (see exhibit 7 for more details) despite better growth prospects.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nazara Technologies - 020822 - prabhu