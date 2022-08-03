English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Nazara Technologies; target of Rs 911: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Nazara Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 911 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 03, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nazara Technologies


    Nazara reported decent set of numbers with a topline beat of 7.9% and an EBITDA margin of 13.5% which was partially impacted by continued investments to fund growth initiatives of Nodwin. Nonetheless, key highlight was stabilization in unit economics (LTV/CAC of 2x) of Kiddopia after taking a price hike of 13% in June. We believe further headroom exists as Kiddopia’s monthly subscription plan of US$8.99 is still at a discount to other players. Further, even on Esports front performance was encouraging with 11.7% sequential growth in top-line despite seasonality effect (typically more events accrue in 2H). However, scaling in Freemium business remains sub-par while RMG segment is under the web of regulatory uncertainty restricting further investments, albeit temporarily. We have increased our sales estimates by 2%/6% for FY23/FY24 respectively as we fine tune our assumptions for Esports and DataWrkz. Overall, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 39%/58% respectively over FY22-24E and believe the growth story remains intact as Nazara’s portfolio approach to gaming not only diversifies unforeseen risks (Apple’s privacy policy or regulatory uncertainty surrounding RMG) but also creates additional growth levers via inorganic route.



    Outlook


    Consequently, we retain our BUY rating with a DCF based TP of Rs911. The stock currently trades at EV/sales multiple of 3.6x/2.8x over our FY23/FY24 estimates and provides a good entry point given valuation is now more in sync with global peers (see exhibit 7 for more details) despite better growth prospects.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nazara Technologies - 020822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Nazara Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 06:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.