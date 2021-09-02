MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Nazara Technologies target of Rs 2342: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Nazara Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2342 in its research report dated September 02, 2021.

Broker Research
September 02, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nazara Technologies


We initiate coverage on Nazara Technologies with a ‘BUY’ rating as it 1) is a unique play on rising gaming culture, given Gen Z & millennials constitute ~65% of India’s population demographics 2) has an early mover advantage in evolving Esports category (organized 82% unique Esports events with 73% share in total prize pool as of 2019), that is likely to disrupt traditional sports landscape in next 4-5 years and 3) offers a direct play on emerging Ed-Tech market via Kiddopia. Nazara has created an enviable business model via selective acquisitions (buys stake in gaming companies and lets erstwhile promoters run the show) to ride on the expected gaming sector boom in India. We believe that a portfolio approach to gaming eliminates shelf life risks, as business model can be altered depending on technological advancements, innovations and changing taste of consumers. With net cash balance sheet of Rs4.8bn, Nazara has plans to expand its gaming portfolio inorganically which offers distinct option value, in our view.


Outlook


We expect revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 36%/49% over FY21-24E as key categories viz; Kiddopia, Esports and Freemium offer huge scalability in the long term. Recent acquisition of OpenPlay acts as an additional growth kicker, in an otherwise competitive Real Money Gaming (RMG) segment fraught with regulatory hurdles. Initiate with a ‘BUY’ and DCF based TP of Rs2,342.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Nazara Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Sep 2, 2021 01:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.