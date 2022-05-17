English
    Buy Nazara Technologies; target of Rs 1747: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Nazara Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1747 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nazara Technologies


    We cut our EPS estimates by 6%/18% for FY23E/FY24E respectively as subscriber acquisition continues to remain a challenge in Kiddopia. While management is exploring additional marketing channels and has ear-marked a higher sum of US$1.5-1.6mn per month for 1QFY23E; achieving pre-Apple policy era’s subscriber addition figures will be difficult in near term. Though Kiddopia is facing growth headwinds, E-Sports and Real Money Gaming (RMG) is expected to grow at a strong pace due to consolidation of OML and OpenPlay respectively. Overall, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 28%/52% respectively over FY22-24E and the growth story remains intact despite near term challenges.



    Outlook


    Consequently, we retain our BUY rating on Nazara with a DCF based TP of Rs1,747 (earlier Rs2,550). The stock currently trades at EV/sales multiple of 3.9x/3.2x our FY23/FY24 estimates and post recent correction, valuation is now more in sync with global peers like Electronic Arts and Zynga which trade at 1 year forward multiple of 3-4x.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Nazara Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 05:03 pm
