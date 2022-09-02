English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Nazara Technologies; target of Rs 1031: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Nazara Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1031 in its research report dated September 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 02, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nazara Technologies


    We increase our sales estimates by 5%/10% for FY23E/FY24E respectively as we incorporate acquisition of WildWorks (consolidation impact will be for 7 months in FY23E), an interactive edutainment company based out of the US. Nazara was eyeing to expand beyond the 2-7 age group category where Kiddopia has presence and WildWorks’ acquisition has helped plug this gap (target market is 8-12 years). Further, this acquisition has also re-ignited growth prospects of GEL segment as induction into the “Friends of Nazara network” would transform WildWorks as learnings from Kiddopia can be harnessed while DataWrkz’ expertise can also be utilized to optimize CAC. Further, acquisition spends are also expected to rise from here on driving subscriber growth (93,916 as of 2QCY22).


    Outlook


    Overall, we expect sales/PAT CAGR of 46%/77% over FY22-24E and believe Nazara’s portfolio approach to gaming not only diversifies unforeseen risks (Apple’s privacy policy issue or regulatory uncertainty surrounding RMG) but also creates additional growth levers via inorganic route. Retain BUY with a DCF based TP of Rs1,031.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 11:12 hrs Nazara Technologies was quoting at Rs 669.10, down Rs 0.10, or 0.01 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 675.35 and an intraday low of Rs 664.25.


    It was trading with volumes of 20,474 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 96,037 shares, a decrease of -78.68 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.56 percent or Rs 10.30 at Rs 669.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,677.20 and 52-week low Rs 484.00 on 11 October, 2021 and 22 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 60.11 percent below its 52-week high and 38.24 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,399.64 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nazara Technologies - 010922 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Nazara Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 11:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.