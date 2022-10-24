Buy Nazara Technologies; target of Rs 1012: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nazara Technologies

While Nazara’s top-line was 16% above our estimate, EBITDA margin of 8.1% was below our expectation due to continued investments to fund growth initiatives of Nodwin and the gaming accessories business. For FY23E, revenue growth guidance has been revised upwards (70-75% on YoY basis versus an earlier target of 50%+) largely led by acquisition of WildWorks and strong traction in Nodwin. However, EBITDA margin guidance has been revised downwards to 10%+ (earlier guidance of 12-13%) as the growth pedestal has been accelerated further which would require higher investments in the interim. In light of 2QFY23 performance, we raise our FY24E/FY25E sales estimates by ~9% odd but cut our EPS estimates by ~4-5% as we fine tune our growth and margin assumptions for Nodwin.



Outlook

Overall, we expect sales/PAT CAGR of 41%/52% respectively over FY22-25E and retain our BUY rating with a DCF based TP of Rs1,012. The stock trades at PEG ratio of 0.9x (FY25E PE over 3-year PAT CAGR) and we maintain our positive stance on Nazara as there is huge runway for growth ahead since it operates in a sun-rise industry.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nazara Technologies - 221022 - prabhu