Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 159: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Navneet Education has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 159 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Navneet Education


Revenue increased ~4% YoY to INR1,816m (our estimate: INR1,898m), driven by 22% growth in Publication segment. EBITDA declined 23% YoY to INR157m (our estimate: INR218m), with the margin contracting ~310bp YoY to 8.6% (our estimate: 11.5%) on account of higher other expenses. Adj. PAT declined 37% YoY to INR75m (our estimate: INR138m). PAT margin shrank 260bp YoY to 4.2% (our estimate: 7.3%).


Outlook


We expect NELI to deliver sales/PAT CAGR of 14%/17% over FY19-21 and value the stock at 14x FY21E EPS with a target price at INR159. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:13 pm

