you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 03:46 PM IST

Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 157: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Navneet Education has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 157 in its research report dated February 05, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Navneet Education


Navneet's (NELI) 3QFY19 results were muted in a seasonally lean quarter with revenues of Rs1,816mn (up 4.1% YoY), EBITDA of Rs157mn (down 23.3% YoY; margins declined 310 bps to 8.6%) and PAT of Rs75mn (margin declined 270 bps YoY). Publishing division's revenues were up 22.0% YoY due to 1) good volume growth from sale of 21 sets (sale typically happens in Dec; bolstered by syllabus change of 10th in Maharashtra) 2) volume cushion from sale of term 2 supplementary books for Gujarat State Board 3) minor price hike taken to cover raw material cost inflation. However, stationery division's revenues declined 12.4% YoY due to fall in volumes in domestic markets and decline in export sales. EBITDA margin succumbed 310 bps YoY to 8.6% due to losses in stationery business and increase in paper prices. We expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over FY18-21E backed by steady double digit growth in publishing aided by syllabus changes in the states of Gujarat & Maharashtra and strong visibility for stationery export orders (exports contributed 50-52% of stationary revenues in 3QFY19). Valuations at 14x FY19E and 12x FY20E appear attractive given 21.1% bottom line CAGR over FY18-21E, superior return ratios, average ~50% pay out over the last 5 years, additional revenue delta & diversification advantage coming in from ILL acquisition, and narrowing losses in e-sense.


Outlook


We value the stock at 18x FY20E EPS and arrive at a TP of Rs157 (earlier Rs150). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Buy #Navneet Education #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

