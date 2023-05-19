Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 152: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Navneet Education
We increase our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 12%/8% and upgrade our rating from Accumulate to ‘BUY’ given 1) re-alignment in growth assumptions for publishing business amid expected fillip in volumes, as students have started returning back to private schools from government schools postCOVID 2) constrained aggression in Ed-Tech business (discontinued a B2C product amid non-viability in operations) and 3) sharp swing in stationary EBIT margin. Navneet Education’s (NELI) results were above our estimates with consolidated EBITDA margin of 14.6% (PLe 9.6%) driven by sharp recovery in stationary segment. Turnaround in Indiannica (ILL) business (managed to achieve break-even in FY23) and decision to discontinue LeapBridge, a B2C Ed-Tech product, is likely to provide earnings cushion.
Outlook
We expect sales/PAT CAGR of 11%/24% over FY23-FY25E and upgrade to BUY with a TP of Rs152 after including per share value of EdTech/K12 businesses at Rs9/Rs19 respectively.
