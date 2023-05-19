English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 152: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Navneet Education has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 152 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2023 / 06:52 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Navneet Education

    We increase our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 12%/8% and upgrade our rating from Accumulate to ‘BUY’ given 1) re-alignment in growth assumptions for publishing business amid expected fillip in volumes, as students have started returning back to private schools from government schools postCOVID 2) constrained aggression in Ed-Tech business (discontinued a B2C product amid non-viability in operations) and 3) sharp swing in stationary EBIT margin. Navneet Education’s (NELI) results were above our estimates with consolidated EBITDA margin of 14.6% (PLe 9.6%) driven by sharp recovery in stationary segment. Turnaround in Indiannica (ILL) business (managed to achieve break-even in FY23) and decision to discontinue LeapBridge, a B2C Ed-Tech product, is likely to provide earnings cushion.


    Outlook

    We expect sales/PAT CAGR of 11%/24% over FY23-FY25E and upgrade to BUY with a TP of Rs152 after including per share value of EdTech/K12 businesses at Rs9/Rs19 respectively.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Navneet Education - 18 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Navneet Education #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:52 am