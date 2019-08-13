App
Stocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Navneet Education has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated August 12, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Navneet Education


Navneet reported healthy revenue growth of 18.7% YoY to Rs 795.0 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 771.7 crore). On the segmental front, revenues from publishing segment grew 18.1% YoY to Rs 432.2 crore while revenue from the stationery segment increased 19.5% YoY to Rs 362.5 crore. Growth in the stationery segment was mainly driven by exports, which grew 27% YoY to Rs 253 crore. EBITDA margins remained flattish YoY at 29.1% (I-direct estimate: 30.0%) mainly on account of higher other expenses (up 23% YoY to Rs 107.6 crore). Other expenses includes Rs 13.2 crore incurred towards the dispute resolution of MVAT liability. Excluding the same, EBITDA margins were at 30.7%. Increase in finance cost (up 67% YoY to Rs 7.0 crore) and depreciation expense (up 40% YoY to 8.0 crore) impacted PAT growth to a certain extent. The resultant PAT grew 16.7% YoY to Rs 147.4 crore.


Outlook


The stock is available at reasonable valuations of 11.5x FY21/PE. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130, valuing at a multiple of 14.0x FY21E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Navneet Education #Recommendations

