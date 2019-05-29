App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Navneet Education; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Navneet Education has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated May 21, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Navneet Education


Navneet reported healthy revenue growth in a seasonally weak quarter for the publications segment. Overall revenues grew 15.5% YoY to Rs 245.5 crore. On segmental front, revenues from publishing segment grew 14.4% YoY to Rs 62.2 crore while revenue from the stationery segment increased 16.0% YoY to Rs 182.9 crore. Growth in the publication segment was driven by higher sales of ’21 most likely questions’ owing to syllabus change in Maharashtra for X standard. EBITDA margins improved marginally by 30 bps YoY to 11.5% on lower raw material expenses (down 80 bps YoY). Higher finance cost (up 145.9% YoY, owing to increase in inventory on anticipation of spike in paper prices) impacted PAT (down 2.3% YoY to Rs 14.7 crore).


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130, valuing at a multiple of 14.0x FY21E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Navneet Education #Recommendations

